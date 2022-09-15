Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT at $187.33

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.33.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $147.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

