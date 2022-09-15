Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT at $58.75

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIFZF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

