BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Western Digital Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,414,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $157,429,000 after acquiring an additional 93,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,341,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

