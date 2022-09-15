Baader Bank Reiterates €9.30 Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.30 ($9.49) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €8.44 ($8.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €8.52 ($8.69) and a twelve month high of €27.38 ($27.94). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.24.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

