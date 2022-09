Analyzing MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) & Its Competitors

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) is one of 199 public companies in the “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MidCap Financial Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $213.15 million $82.36 million 14.45 MidCap Financial Investment Competitors $98.85 million $64.84 million 21.36

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. MidCap Financial Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 25.87% 9.28% 3.55% MidCap Financial Investment Competitors -161.70% 7.16% 3.18%

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.5% and pay out 333.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MidCap Financial Investment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment Competitors 108 538 634 4 2.42

As a group, “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.75%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Investment offices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

