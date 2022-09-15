Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45,298 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,950,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

