Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45,298 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,950,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
