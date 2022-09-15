Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $1,226,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 75,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,732,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 71,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,063,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,970,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 915,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,550,055,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

