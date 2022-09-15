Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,369,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

