Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance
AKRO stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
