Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.