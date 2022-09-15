Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Head-To-Head Review

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 64.14 -$101.88 million ($0.59) -4.63 Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.07 $3.71 million ($0.98) -3.85

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Superior Industries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,407.47% -27.32% -26.05% Superior Industries International 0.65% -22.90% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Superior Industries International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 133.52%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.