AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $88.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AECOM in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

