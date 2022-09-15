Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $93,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

