Advisory Services Network LLC Has $25.50 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

