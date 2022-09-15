Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 18,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 817,039 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $251,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.06.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

