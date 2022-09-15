Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.33. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 226,758 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.