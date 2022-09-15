Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

