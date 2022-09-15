abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.00

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83), with a volume of 862434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.85).

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £263.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.