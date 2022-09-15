AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,726,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

