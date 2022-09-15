66,531 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

