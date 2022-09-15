26,283 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,805,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,988,000 after purchasing an additional 464,421 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

