2,274 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,402,935,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.