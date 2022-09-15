18,100 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $4,377,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $20,714,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $35,882,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

ABBV stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

