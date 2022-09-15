13,245 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Y opened at $842.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.56. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $838.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $817.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

