125,120 Shares in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.