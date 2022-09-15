125,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCII. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.