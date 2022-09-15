1,151 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.71 and a 200 day moving average of $174.27.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

