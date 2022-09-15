10,205 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $262.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

