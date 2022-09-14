WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

