Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

