Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

