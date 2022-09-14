Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

