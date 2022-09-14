Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.