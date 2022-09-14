Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

