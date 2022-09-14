Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 9.4 %

META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.67 and a twelve month high of $378.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.