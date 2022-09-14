Toroso Investments LLC Sells 5,761 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 315,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.099 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

