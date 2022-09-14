Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 5,491 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

