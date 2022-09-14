Toroso Investments LLC Has $22.91 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 163,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 503.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,017,000 after buying an additional 1,668,241 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.