Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,128 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.5% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.40.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $285.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

