Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Capital World Investors’ 9th Largest Position

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,167,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 682,179 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,368,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,317.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $559.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $568.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

