The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $230.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.76. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

