The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,056,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 590,328 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $835,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $326.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.99 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

