The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $342,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 958,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,764,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 147,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

