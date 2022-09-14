The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,797,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $790,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.5 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
