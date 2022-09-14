The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $805.68 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,343,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $805,680,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,180,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,557,000 after acquiring an additional 578,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,534,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,277,000 after buying an additional 1,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,560,000. VPR Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,052,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,650,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.