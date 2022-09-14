The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $612.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,823,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $612,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 189,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 165,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 280,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 991,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,310,000 after purchasing an additional 764,761 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

