The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $329.19 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Accenture were worth $329,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $281.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.71. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

