The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.03 Billion Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises approximately 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.27% of Lennar worth $1,027,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

