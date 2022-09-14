The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $697,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,134,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,848,000 after acquiring an additional 98,071 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 208,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.39. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.