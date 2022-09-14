The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,813,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $971,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,313 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

