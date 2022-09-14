The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,910,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,369 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $490,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,663,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

Shares of CNQ opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

